Advertisement

Coffee for Champions event to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

Dunkin' locations across Wisconsin will host the 9th annual Coffee for Champions even Friday,...
Dunkin' locations across Wisconsin will host the 9th annual Coffee for Champions even Friday, August 20.(Special Olympics Wisconsin)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday morning, over 50 Dunkin’ locations across Wisconsin will host the 9th Annual Coffee for Champions fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefitting Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The event, formally known as ‘Cop on a Rooftop’, has been rebranded to ‘Coffee for Champions’ to better represent what the event stands for; raising money to help Special Olympics Wisconsin and the athletes the organization serves.

“Special Olympics Wisconsin offers 19 different sports to around 9,000 athletes throughout the state,” explained Miranda Haima, director of development at Special Olympics Wisconsin. “We’re starting to get back into our sporting events and funding is one of the most important things when we’re trying to provide our services.”

Along with the chance to compete in athletic events, Special Olympics Wisconsin also provides individuals with intellectual abilities opportunities for health screenings, health promotions, and wellness programs.

Members of local law enforcement agencies will be on hand at each participating location bringing awareness to the ‘Coffee for Champions’ event.

Each guest that makes a donation will receive a coupon for a free donut. Guests donating $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee. Dunkin’ will also be donating $5,000 to the cause.

The event has raised more than $350,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin. After having to skip 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are hopeful that they’ll be able to raise $80,000 this year.

For a list of participating Dunkin’ locations click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston couple arrested after child’s brain injury and high levels of medication in system; child not expected to survive
Former NCHC CEO Michael Loy
Former NCHC CEO resigned over unauthorized student loan repayment program, also received $25,000 in resignation agreement
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal Burke in serious condition after contracting COVID-19
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Antigo Football cancels season-opener due to COVID protocols