Coffee for Champions event to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday morning, over 50 Dunkin’ locations across Wisconsin will host the 9th Annual Coffee for Champions fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefitting Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The event, formally known as ‘Cop on a Rooftop’, has been rebranded to ‘Coffee for Champions’ to better represent what the event stands for; raising money to help Special Olympics Wisconsin and the athletes the organization serves.

“Special Olympics Wisconsin offers 19 different sports to around 9,000 athletes throughout the state,” explained Miranda Haima, director of development at Special Olympics Wisconsin. “We’re starting to get back into our sporting events and funding is one of the most important things when we’re trying to provide our services.”

Along with the chance to compete in athletic events, Special Olympics Wisconsin also provides individuals with intellectual abilities opportunities for health screenings, health promotions, and wellness programs.

Members of local law enforcement agencies will be on hand at each participating location bringing awareness to the ‘Coffee for Champions’ event.

Each guest that makes a donation will receive a coupon for a free donut. Guests donating $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee. Dunkin’ will also be donating $5,000 to the cause.

The event has raised more than $350,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin. After having to skip 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are hopeful that they’ll be able to raise $80,000 this year.

For a list of participating Dunkin’ locations click here.

