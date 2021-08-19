2021 Wausau Concerts on the Square brings an economic boom to Wausau businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday night wrapped up Concerts on the Square in Wausau. Concert-goers and downtown business owners weren’t ready for the fun to end.

Concerts on the Square generated a lot of economic impact for restaurants. It produced almost $50,000 a night at local restaurants alone.

Restaurant owners say they were booked-up days in advance.

“You almost have to make your reservation when you leave the week before,” said Adam Jamgochian, Ciao Owner, and Executive Chef.

Lemongrass had a similar experience.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in business, it draws a lot of people,” said Marcus Gabriel, General Manager.

The Wausau Events Executive Director said that it didn’t just help local businesses. It was also great for Wausau overall. Many made Wednesday concert nights in the summer a tradition.

”With last year, with COVID shutting everything down, we’re just really glad that we can have the community back,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, Wausau Events Executive Director.

When the weather cooperated, the crowds got pretty big. Aderholdt said they usually ranged from 1,800 to 2,000 people per concert.

And people came early to reserve their spots. Eight hours before the concert there were dozens of lawn chairs in the grass on the square. Many enjoyed coming early to prepare their place and then they would explore downtown before the bands started.

“Having concerts on the square is a wonderful thing for our downtown because it brings foot traffic right here into the heart of our city which is wonderful for exposure for all of our businesses,” said Blake Opal-Wahoske, Wausau River District Executive Director.

The owners and managers of restaurants told me they are already looking forward to Concerts on the Square for 2022.

“We are very excited for dining on the streets and concerts on the square next year,” said Jamgochian.

Even though Concerts on the Square ended Wednesday, Dining on the Street will continue through September 15th.

