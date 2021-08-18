Advertisement

Weston couple arrested after child’s brain injury and high levels of medication in system; child not expected to survive

J. Stolp and S. Stolp
J. Stolp and S. Stolp(Marathon County jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The newly adoptive parents of a 5-year-old girl are behind bars in the Marathon County Jail on $75,000 cash bonds after the child suffered a significant brain injury.

Johnathon Stolp, 40, and Sumitra Stolp, 36, appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

Prosecutors said an investigation began Aug. 15 after the child was brought to an area hospital. Prosecutors said initially Sumitra Stolp said the child fell off the monkey bars. But later said the child threw herself off a slide. Then, Sumitra Stolp said the child was in a chair and rocked backward, falling over. Sumitra Stolp told the investigator she rocked the child until she began to have a seizure.

The doctor that examined the child said she found a BAC and level of acetaminophen not likely to be found in a 5-year-old child. Prosecutors said Jonathan Stolp said the child was having trouble sleeping and was given a Tylenol PM and Nyquil.

In court, the prosecutor said the child is in a medically-induced coma, with declining health and is not expected to survive.

A medical expert said the child had trauma to both sides of the head and the injury appears to be non-accidental.

The couple is expected to be formally charged Sept. 1. with recklessly causing great bodily harm, child abuse and obstructing an officer.

