Report: Wisconsin police budgets were cut prior to protests

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report shows that police departments across Wisconsin saw their budgets cut and the number of sworn officers reduced before the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis and the national “defund police” debate.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum report released Tuesday says the data suggests that cutting police and fire department budgets is less about a deliberate attempt to defund them and more about confronting difficult fiscal realities.

The report comes after Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would have cut state aid to communities that reduce police budgets.

