Packers, Jets players both pleased with first joint practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers welcomed the New York Jets to town for the first of two joint practices ahead of their preseason game on Saturday afternoon.

It’s the second joint practice week in 16 years for the team, the other was in 2019 against the Houston Texans. Players on both sides were a fan of it.

“I think we played well,” said Packers safety Adrian Amos. “It’s great to play against someone else other than our offense which we see every single day.”

“This is a great team, it’s a Super Bowl caliber team,” said Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. “So, it’s great to go up against them and just stack up what we got.”

The day was so popular that even Aaron Rodgers, a vocal critic of joint practices in the past, was singing praises today.

“There was merit to certain aspects of it,” said Rodgers. “It’s nice to have this defense, which has been going around the league now a little more, in this week.”

Multiple 11-on-11 periods, plus drills between the two sides, gave each team a fresh, new look in camp

“It was anything but vanilla today,” Rodgers said. “They ran a bunch of different fronts, they ran pressures. Safety pressures, (line)backer pressures, they had some great checks (audibles). This is a different feel.”

“I look at these joint practices as getting good looks against different players, different skill types,” Amos said. “Because nobody is really using all of their calls, using their entire playbook, showing everything they got.”

The ability to try new things or set up certain scenarios was a big part of why the day was a success in the players’ eyes.

“There’s some cross-script conversations. So if we need a certain look, or if we’d like to see a certain look or a certain play, we can get it.”

The two teams will return to the field for the second and final joint practice on Thursday morning.

