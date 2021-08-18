NewsChannel 7′s Jeff Thelen celebrates 25 years at WSAW

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Television anchor Jeff Thelen is celebrating 25 years at WSAW-TV. The veteran journalist began his career in Wausau in 1996.

A lot has changed in 25 years-- the technology, his co-anchors and even the sets and on-air graphics. But one thing has always remained the same-- Jeff’s commitment to broadcast journalism and the communities he serves.

Jeff has received awards for his work from the Military Reporters and Editors Association for his work on the ‘Our Local Heroes’ series. The stories highlighted the achievements and sacrifices of the area’s military members. His work has also been honored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, the Wausau Police Department and Wisconsin Associated Press. He’s also been nominated for three Emmy awards in the Chicago Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Jeff’s wit and professionalism have frequently earned a spot among the City Page’s annual ‘Best of’ nominees. And viewers will likely know him as the driving force behind the station’s annual food and money fundraiser for area food pantries, Share Your Holidays. In its 16 years, NewsChannel 7 viewers donated nearly $720,000 and tons of nonperishable food for the events. Jeff works behind the scenes to secure matching grants and set up other fundraising opportunities such as the Celebrity Gas Pump.

“Jeff, I’m so lucky to have shared nearly eight years with you at NewsChannel seven. Not only were you my co-worker, you quickly became my mentor, my friend and most importantly, you were my family away from family,” said former longtime co-anchor Amy Pflugshaupt.

The Campbellsport native started as a part-time reporter in 1994 while working as news director at WDUX Radio in Waupaca. In 1996, he worked at WFRV TV in Green Bay as a videographer and reporter but was only there a few months before coming back to NewsChannel 7. He’s anchored NewsChannel 7 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. since 2012.

