Marathon County Health Department prepares for another surge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Conversations of a booster vaccine are on happening among top health officials.

Right now the CDC is only recommending a booster shot for people with compromised immune systems. More than 62,000 people have been vaccinated in Marathon County, but a potential surge could be on the way.

Aaron Ruff, the Public Information Officer for the Health Department said they aren’t planning for a third dose administration for everyone just yet, but they are preparing for another surge.

“Especially as schools come back into session within the next two or three weeks,” Ruff said.

He explained that kids are the most vulnerable age group as the school season approaches. “That’s really one of our best options to slow the spread, is for people to get vaccinated and as adults, we have that choice and it’s our kids that don’t have the choice at this point.”

He said the county has seen an increase in cases during the past two weeks, leading them to start preparations. “we are looking to hire more contact tracers just to help with the case volume, I mean we simply can’t keep up with the case volume.”

The department is even anticipating more cases will come in the fall. Currently, the department is focusing only on crisis standards for contact tracing. “We’re focusing most of our efforts on the vulnerable population being individuals 12 and under and individuals in long-term care facilities.”

He explained that the best way to protect everyone is to get vaccinated. “The majority of the case burden the majority of COVID cases, the majority of the spread is among unvaccinated individuals.”

He said he is happy with the current vaccination status of people in the county. “If you would’ve told us last year at this time that we were going to have 62,000 people vaccinated, we would’ve said ‘oh my gosh, sign us up.’”

But Ruff said more work needs to be done. “We still want to see a higher vaccination rate in our community which will help slow the spread.”

For more information on COVID-19 statistics in the county, click here. For more information about the contact tracing positions that are open, click here.

