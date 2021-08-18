Local health officials respond to COVID-19 booster announcement

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The White House announced Wednesday morning a recommendation for a third booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for those that have completed the first series of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

It’s recommended that a booster dose is taken eight months after completing the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. For those that received their first two doses of Moderna, it’s recommended to take the booster of Moderna as well. The same goes for those who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Locally, positive cases continue to climb in Marathon County, which is now in the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission. According to Marathon County Public Health Department Information Officer and Educator Aaron Ruff, the emphasis is still on those who have yet to receive their initial series of vaccines, but getting the booster dose is an important step.

“We are continuing to see a surge in Marathon County with the majority of cases are among unvaccinated individuals,” said Ruff. “Communities with higher vaccination rates are seeing lower COVID case burden, so we’re still encouraging people to get their vaccine.”

Ruff also says that with the announcement of the booster vaccine, he hopes that creates a new awareness to get the initial doses.

The booster will be readily available across central Wisconsin, potentially beginning on Sept. 20. The first round of booster shots will be administered to those who received the first series first, meaning a lot of the initial boosters will go to health officials and nursing homes.

Many of the same sites that offer COVID-19 vaccines now will be offering the booster vaccines as well.

One major concern right now is hospital availability, as positive rates soar. Dr. Mike Walters, the Vice President, and Senior System Physical Executive at Aspirus hopes the booster can bring down those numbers.

“So we’re trying to make sure those (high hospitalization rates) don’t occur here in Wausau and in your local community,” said Dr. Walters, “One of the ways to do that is, not only receiving your primary series but also getting the booster.”

There is quite the difference between a dose of vaccine and a booster dose as Meranda Eggebrecht, Director of Care Management and Value-Based Care at the Marshfield Clinic explains.

“A booster dose is when there’s been that natural waning of immunity against the initial vaccine,” said Eggebrecht, “so, the initial vaccine promoted that antibody response in the body and it was strong, but over time that has waned and that’s when a booster dose would be recommended.”

Boosters are recommended for those 18-years-old and up who have received their first series of vaccination. No announcement has been made regarding a Johnson & Johnson booster at this time, but it’s likely a booster will be recommended to accompany that shot as well.

These recommendations come pending FDA approval, but if that approval is received, booster shots could begin by Sept. 20.

