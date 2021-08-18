La Crosse hosts Major League Fishing championship tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Major League Fishing (MLF) is making history by bringing its Pro Circuit Championship to La Crosse.

It’s the first time the city has hosted MLF’s Tackle Warehouse TITLE Championship, where 50 of the country’s top anglers are competing for a grand prize of up to $235,000.

One of the competitors is Matt Stefan of Junction City, WI, who is appearing in his seventh championship tournament in the last eight years.

“It’s a stressful week but we all are here, we’re guaranteed paychecks, so it’s one of those tournaments that you can win that’ll change your career, but at the same time it’s kind of got that happy-go-lucky atmosphere,” Stefan said.

Stefan says once he saw MLF’s schedule of events for 2021, he knew he had to do whatever it took to be able to compete in La Crosse.

“This is a body of water that I love to fish, the La Crosse area is probably the most beautiful place we go to around the country,” Stefan expressed. “The river is something special, I’ve got a really good fishing history here.”

Despite Stefan’s knowledge of the terrain, the Mississippi River’s current environment is creating some unexpected challenges.

“I truly thought my chances would be really good in this tournament, the conditions of the low water period that we’re in right now has truly changed that and it’s pretty much a new fishery for everyone that’s fished here before,” Stefan explained.

With Stefan and 49 other anglers in La Crosse, the event will provide an immediate economic boom to the area.

In addition, MLF Vice President of Operations Dave Washburn believes the exposure La Crosse will be receiving will draw more visitors for years to come.

“We’re going to showcase to the world through our daily live feeds, through our television shows, what a great place this is to fish and the hospitality that the community offers,” Washburn said.

Along with the tournament, MLF will also be presenting a Fishing and Outdoor Expo this weekend, as well as a free Kid’s Fishing Derby on Sunday.

