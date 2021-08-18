Advertisement

Gov. directs $50M in coronavirus relief to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture

(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is directing $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to Wisconsin’s farmers and the state’s agriculture industry. That is in addition to $50 million in federal funding that has already been distributed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.

Applications for the latest round of funding Evers announced Wednesday will open later this year following the fall harvest. The program will be similar to the Wisconsin Farm Support Program and will be administered by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Department of Revenue.

Evers, who is up for reelection next year, has sole control over how to spend the billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money the state received. 

The governor’s office says the agriculture industry is responsible for more than 435,000 jobs and almost $105 billion in the state’s economy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBAY contributed to this report.

Most Read

Nearly 95% of Marathon County residents hospitalized with COVID were not fully vaccinated
Afghanistan Veteran and Wood County native shares thoughts on Taliban take over.
Marathon County native, Afghanistan Veteran shares thoughts on Taliban takeover
A 74-year-old woman died in a Green Lake Co. crash with a work vehicle on August 16, 2021.
1 dead, 2 injured following Green Lake Co. crash
Brian Batt Jr.
Grand Marsh man to be charged with father’s attempted murder
Members of the Clintonville School Board held a special meeting on Monday night where they...
Clintonville schools reverse mask requirement for elementary kids

Latest News

Temperatures becoming warmer over the next few days as dew points begin to rise. Temperatures...
First Alert Weather : More heat and summer-like humidity
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 12 new deaths, average 1,218 cases per day
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal Burke in serious condition after contracting COVID-19
Lennox is a playful kitten who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.
Pet Project: Meet Lennox
Pet Project: Meet Lennox
Pet Project: Meet Lennox