Former NCHC CEO resigned over unauthorized student loan repayment program, also received $25,000 in resignation agreement

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- North Central Health Care’s former Chief Executive Officer, Michael Loy resigned after he was accused of creating a student loan repayment program without proper authorization.

A third-party review of more than 9,600 emails found neither the NCHC Board, the NCHC Executive Committee nor the Retained County Authority Committee authorized the creation of the Retention Benefits Policy.

The 45-page document titled “Preliminary Factual Findings & Conclusions Regarding North Central Health Care’s Employee Retention Benefits Policy” released to NewsChannel 7 through an open records request states Loy authorized loans totaling $185,598.44 to four employees. In addition, Loy received a $60,000 loan and a monthly vehicle stipend of $500 month, which was not included in his employment agreement.

The last page of the document included a statement from Loy. It reads in part:

“With respect to the use of employee retention benefits other than my own, I believe that (1) I had historic, precedential authority to give these benefits, starting with several physicians currently excluded from this report, and (2) I had authority to give these benefits to executives other than myself based on the direction of the NCHC Executive Committee in October 2018.

Lastly, I will never understand why the NCHC Board did not act on the letter I sent last December to the Board Chair to willingly repay the employee retention benefit, or why I continued to be paid my vehicle stipend since then. The fact that I could not unilaterally undo these benefits only reinforces the fact that I could not have effectuated them for myself in the first place. At the conclusion of all of this, both of these benefits have been repaid.”

The investigation stated in October 2017 former Chairman of the NCHC Board of Directors Jeff Zriny, sent an email writing the NCHC board salary offer to Loy was within the RCA guidelines. The salary offer was an 8% increase over Loy’s current salary at the time, which has not been adjusted in nearly 2 years.

Zriny’s email stated, “We feel it is important that we retain Michael’s services through the balance of this five[1]year Tri-County contract and therefore have added a retention element to the offer which would forgive his student debt from his MBA executive program. We would include this in an employment agreement with him which would also include a $300 a month automobile allowance for his traveling through the Tri-County service area.”

During the investigation, Loy said he was told that if the loan and stipend elements remained in his draft employment contract, then he was not going to get the job. On Nov. 2, 2017 Loy sent an email to the NCSSP board and the RCAC. It read in part:

“Therefore, I am respectfully requesting the NCCSP Board Chairman in his authority to negotiate the employment agreement with me, to remove the student loan forgiveness benefit from my employment agreement along with any other considerations and restrictions associated with it. I believe in doing so, this would alleviate the heart and substance of the issue and perhaps we can move on.”

An email exchange between Zriny and Loy began. Zriny responded to Loy as follows: “Once we get past the appointment process, I should have some flexibility to do things behind the scene? I believe this was really stirred up by one person, one of our directors.”

Loy was placed on paid administrative leave on May 27. His resignation took effect July 1. A 12-page resignation agreement says he was paid a lump sum of $25,000. He may never hold a position with NCH again.

Loy was appointed NCHC’s CEO in October 2017 following his role as interim CEO. He has been employed with NCHC since June 2014. Prior to his appointment, in April 2017, all RCA Committee members and the Executive Committee members of NCHC expressed high regard for the work of Michael Loy as Interim CEO. All indicated that Michael had met and exceeded all performance expectations, according to the fact-finding investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.