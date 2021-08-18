Advertisement

COVID deaths, hospitalizations to increase in coming weeks, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

That would be around 41,000 additional deaths; the virus has already killed 623,000 Americans.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID cases among children are also increasing.

Health experts had hoped to get a higher threshold of people vaccinated ahead of the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 95% of Marathon County residents hospitalized with COVID were not fully vaccinated
Afghanistan Veteran and Wood County native shares thoughts on Taliban take over.
Marathon County native, Afghanistan Veteran shares thoughts on Taliban takeover
A 74-year-old woman died in a Green Lake Co. crash with a work vehicle on August 16, 2021.
1 dead, 2 injured following Green Lake Co. crash
Members of the Clintonville School Board held a special meeting on Monday night where they...
Clintonville schools reverse mask requirement for elementary kids
Brian Batt Jr.
Grand Marsh man to be charged with father’s attempted murder

Latest News

Former NCHC CEO Michael Loy
Former NCHC CEO resigned over unauthorized student loan repayment program, also received $25,000 in resignation agreement
Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; US health officials call for booster shots
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected