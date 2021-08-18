Advertisement

Antigo Football cancels season-opener due to COVID protocols

(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) -Antigo Football has cancelled their scheduled season-opening game at Amherst on Friday due to COVID protocols within the Red Robins program.

Athletic director Tom Schofield tells NewsChannel 7 that a number of players are in quarantine at the moment, and with fewer players on the team this season, they couldn’t field a team this week.

Schofield says the Red Robins “should be alright” for their home debut against Escanaba on Friday, August 27, but that it’s contingent on how many positive tests come back within the program in the coming days.

Amherst has picked up Saint Croix Falls for week 1, the game will still be played on their home field.

