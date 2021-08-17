Wisconsin GOP senator, critic of mask mandates has COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the Wisconsin Legislature’s most conservative lawmakers and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates has tested positive for COVID-19.

State Sen. André Jacque was at a hospital Monday with pneumonia.

The Republican from De Pere testified at a packed Capitol hearing Wednesday during which he didn’t wear a mask.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Tuesday that Jacque tested positive last week. Jacque hasn’t responded to a text message seeking comment, but in an email sent by his spokesman he says some of his family members also tested positive.

He says he has been largely asymptomatic but is suffering from fatigue.

