Stevens Point Brewery set to add new patio

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Brewery is nearing completion on an expansion to add a patio to their property, a project that’s been in the works all year.

Dubbed the “Point Patio”, the beer garden will feature a beer trailer. A feature unique to the area, the beer trailer will operate similarly to a food truck, allowing customers to sample the many varieties the brewery has to offer.

The area features a large stretch of grassy area that will allow for many visitors and potentially parties at a later date. Tables and chairs will be placed throughout the area, but there will also be room for lawn games, creating a very laid-back atmosphere.

Melissa Wysocki, the brewery’s social media and gift shop manager, thinks the addition will be good for those who want to try new beers.

“The best way to see what products you like is to taste them first, this is a good way to do it,” said Wysocki. “The best way to do it is to get these smaller samples, have a flight. We offer so many different options nowadays. There’s really something for everybody.”

The trailer is set to arrive sometime next week, giving Wysocki optimism that the entire garden can be open before summer is over.

“This will be a nice option to come to drink at the brewery and enjoy the nice weather before the Wisconsin winter hits.”

The Stevens Point Brewery, founded in 1857, stands at 2617 Water St. in Stevens Point.

