Report: Packers trade cornerback Josh Jackson to Giants

Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson intercepts a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers' Damoun...
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson intercepts a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers' Damoun Patterson and returns it for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have traded cornerback Josh Jackson to the New York Giants for another cornerback in Isaac Yiadom, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan and Rob Demovsky.

Jackson, the Packers’ 2018 second-round pick out of the University of Iowa, played in 42 games for the Packers in three seasons. He recorded 81 tackles and no interceptions. He was set to be one of the Packers last cornerbacks on the depth chart.

Yiadom comes to the Packers after one season with the Giants. A third round draft pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL draft, he appeared in 45 games, starting 19 of them, including 10 for the Giants last season. In his career, he has one interception and 109 tackles. He was traded to the Giants before last season for Jonathan Cooper.

Yiadom figures to compete for a depth cornerback position.

