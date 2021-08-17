Patriot K9s of Wisconsin has open house

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Patriot K9s of Wisconsin is having an open house with the members of Impact 100 at the non-profit’s facility from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. today.

The Patriot K9s were finalists for the Impact 100 grant this year and came in as first runner up. That honor came with a $6000 award.

Patriot K9s trains service dogs to work with disabled veterans suffering from PTSD. They employ six months to a year of training for each dog to get them ready for their new homes.

“Body blocking is one of the biggest requests, so creating a buffer around the veteran, it keeps people away, out of their arm’s reach. We teach dogs to actually push people away, or stand and block,” said Executive Director Lani Rethaber.

The dogs are also trained in deep pressure therapy. If the dog detects a PTSD episode coming on, it will first alert the veteran, and then use tricks to allow the veteran become more grounded. In the case of deep pressure, the dog finds a way to make contact with the veteran’s body and lean on them to make them feel more secure.

The same goes the other way. The veterans find it therapeutic to have the dogs to hold and pet so they feel less alone. In fact, each veteran trains with their dog throughout the process.

“We don’t train the dog and then give it to a veteran. We train the dog and the veteran together, so it can be six months just being part of our organization, being part of that training of their own dog, is therapeutic in itself. It gets people out of the house,” Rethaber said.

Patriotic K9s is located at 7333 Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

