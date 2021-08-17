Advertisement

Nearly 95% of Marathon County residents hospitalized with COVID were not fully vaccinated

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - New data from the Marathon County Health Department shows from Jan. 1 to Aug. 16, 94.5% of unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people accounted for the county’s hospitalization.

As of Tuesday, 46% of Marathon County residents have completed the vaccine series. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they’ve completed the series.

Health care workers were the first group to be eligible for COVID vaccine. Their eligibility began Dec. 14, 2020. People 65 and older have been eligible for vaccines since Jan. 25. Everyone age 16 and older have been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine since April 5. Youth 12-15 years have been eligible since May 12.

In the north central hospital region, hospitalizations were up 62% from July 28 to Aug. 10.

