Grand Marsh man to be charged with father’s attempted murder

Brian Batt Jr.
Brian Batt Jr.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his father and himself, saying an intruder was to blame, will be formally charged Tuesday with attempted homicide.

Brian Batt Jr. remains in the Adams County Jail.

Authorities responded to a home in the town of Springville on June 25 after a man reported he was stabbed by his son. Investigators said the victim was conscious. He suffered a stabbed wound to the chest and had respiratory failure as a result of the injury. He was released from the hospital five days later.

Batt Jr. told investigators he was too stabbed by ‘them’. Officers located a superficial wound on his chest. Court documents state there was no evidence of an intruder.

Batt is expected to appear in court at 1 p.m.

