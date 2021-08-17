Advertisement

Free clothing, haircuts offered at Antigo back-to-school event

Back to School
Back to School(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Clothes Closet will host a back-to-school event on Thursday to offer free clothing to anyone in need. Size 3T to adult will be available. The event is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. A free lunch will be offered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Free haircuts for children will be provided by local hairstylists.

The Antigo Clothes Closet is located in the basement of the Nazarene Church located at 230 Elm Street in Antigo.

Attendees are asked to bring their own bags.

