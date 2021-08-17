Advertisement

Free booster seats available Thursday at Wisconsin Rapids farmer’s market

Example photo of a booster seat. This is not the booster seat that will be available Thursday.
Example photo of a booster seat. This is not the booster seat that will be available Thursday.(WYMT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Free booster seats will be available at the Wisconsin Rapids Downtown Farmer’s Market on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon.

The child must be present to receive a booster seat. Kids need to be 4-years-old and at least 40 pounds. There is a limit to one booster seat per child. The offer is while supplies last.

The farmer’s market is located on 1st Avenue South between W. Grand Avenue and Goggins Street.

