Free booster seats available Thursday at Wisconsin Rapids farmer’s market

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Free booster seats will be available at the Wisconsin Rapids Downtown Farmer’s Market on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon.

The child must be present to receive a booster seat. Kids need to be 4-years-old and at least 40 pounds. There is a limit to one booster seat per child. The offer is while supplies last.

The farmer’s market is located on 1st Avenue South between W. Grand Avenue and Goggins Street.

