Advertisement

First Alert Weather : Suntabulous weather continues for the middle of the week

By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While most of central Wisconsin has received well over the average rainfall at this time of the month (around 1.50″), there are still quite a few areas across the Northwoods that still remain at, or slightly below so far for August. Drier weather will continue for a good portion of the rest of the work week, with more humidity and more chances for showers and storms arriving by the end of the week.

The Northwoods has seen a fraction of the total rainfall compared to central Wisconsin.
The Northwoods has seen a fraction of the total rainfall compared to central Wisconsin.(WSAW)

Temperatures will continue to slowly trickle upward throughout this week, as temperatures climb well into the 80s for all locations throughout the rest of the week. While the more comfortable humidity values remain across the area Tuesday and Wednesday, expect higher humidity for Thursday and Friday as the next chance for showers and storms arrive by Friday night.

At this time, expect showers and storms to carry over into the beginning of the weekend Saturday, as temperatures cool off a bit for the upcoming weekend. Showers and storms will make a quick return for Sunday evening with unsettled weather continuing into early next week.

Showers and storms will arrive by the end of the work week.
Showers and storms will arrive by the end of the work week.(WSAW)

FYI- Tuesday is the last sunset after 8 p.m. in Wausau until April 28, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Fort McCoy
Pentagon: Afghans fleeing Taliban rule could go to Fort McCoy
A 74-year-old woman died in a Green Lake Co. crash with a work vehicle on August 16, 2021.
1 dead, 2 injured following Green Lake Co. crash

Latest News

First Alert Suntabulous Tuesday Forecast
First Alert Suntabulous Tuesday Forecast
We start the week with beautiful weather continuing in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Plenty of sunshine continues into mid-week
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
The tornado started near Pleasant Lake tracking NNE to near Coloma on Sunday afternoon.
EF-1 tornado confirmed near Coloma on Sunday