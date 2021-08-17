First Alert Weather : Suntabulous weather continues for the middle of the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While most of central Wisconsin has received well over the average rainfall at this time of the month (around 1.50″), there are still quite a few areas across the Northwoods that still remain at, or slightly below so far for August. Drier weather will continue for a good portion of the rest of the work week, with more humidity and more chances for showers and storms arriving by the end of the week.

The Northwoods has seen a fraction of the total rainfall compared to central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Temperatures will continue to slowly trickle upward throughout this week, as temperatures climb well into the 80s for all locations throughout the rest of the week. While the more comfortable humidity values remain across the area Tuesday and Wednesday, expect higher humidity for Thursday and Friday as the next chance for showers and storms arrive by Friday night.

At this time, expect showers and storms to carry over into the beginning of the weekend Saturday, as temperatures cool off a bit for the upcoming weekend. Showers and storms will make a quick return for Sunday evening with unsettled weather continuing into early next week.

Showers and storms will arrive by the end of the work week. (WSAW)

FYI- Tuesday is the last sunset after 8 p.m. in Wausau until April 28, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.