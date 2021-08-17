Advertisement

FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(WNDU/Gray News) - The FBI is assiting in the search in Indiana for an 11-month-old girl that remains missing, after the man she was last seen with and the vehicle he was driving have both been found.

WNDU reported Mercedes Lain was described as white female, 2 feet tall and 19 pounds with blonde hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with pink trim.

Plymouth Police Chief David Bacon said the man she had been seen with, 37-year-old Justin Miller, is in custody and charged with neglect of a dependent.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued Sunday. She was initially reported missing from Plymouth, Indiana on Thursday night, and the FBI Indianapolis office said on Twitter that she had been seen between then and Sunday in Marshall County, Starke County and St. Joe County.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

