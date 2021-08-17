Advertisement

Bucks to open the NBA season against the Nets, will play on Christmas Day

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the second half of Game 6 of...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Milwaukee, Wis. (WSAW) - The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks will open the 2021-2022 NBA season against the Brooklyn Nets at home, the NBA announced Tuesday. The game will be the first game of the season.

That game will mark a rematch of the second-round series between the two teams, in which the Bucks came back from a 2-0 series deficit to win in seven games.

The NBA also announced the Christmas Day slate, which matches the Bucks up against the Boston Celtics at the Fiserv Forum. This is the fourth consecutive Christmas Day game the Bucks have played in, and the second consecutive at home.

The opening game will be on Oct. 19 at 6:30 pm on TNT, and the Christmas Day game will be on Dec. 25 at 1:30 pm on ABC. The rest of the schedule is set to be release Friday, Aug. 20.

