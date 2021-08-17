After nearly two years, UWSP Football is back

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s been nearly two full years, but UW-Stevens Point Football is finally back on the field.

After having the game taken away from them last year, the Pointers have started fall camp like they’d do anything to have it back.

“I think the first two days have probably been the best practices that we’ve had as a team since I’ve been here at UWSP,” says Pointer linebacker Cameron Kryzanski.

“The nerves for me were there a little bit, because two years off, that’s a long time off, almost 750 days,” said UWSP quarterback Max Herro. “But a lot of excitement for sure out of everyone.”

“You can see in our first two or three practices, the type of energy that’s happening out here, because they’ve had 731 days without being in a true football season,” said UWSP head coach Greg Breitbach. “That’s a long time.”

Just because their season was cancelled last year, it doesn’t mean they weren’t still preparing for this moment.

“With the off season I guess, it was kind of how you take it, each team,” Kryzanski says.

“And I thought our team handled it really well. I saw a lot of guys in the weight room, getting out on the field, and just using that year to perfect our craft.”

This team has a ton of experience for a variety of reasons.

“Well, we’ve got some guys that had an injury year and a COVID year,” Breitbach explains. “So, they’re on their second year of eligibility, but they’re fourth year with the program.”

One of those players? Herro, the favorite to start the season at QB. He played five games in 2018, suffered a season ending knee injury in the 2019 opener, and now two years later, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“He’s ready, I’m excited to see what he can do,” says Breitbach. “I have a lot of confidence in him.”

Fall 2020 was full of emptiness for those in the program.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what to do with myself the first Saturday afternoon I wasn’t on the sidelines in about 35 years,” said Breitbach.

“Last year when we got the news, I don’t remember the exact date when our season got cancelled, here was a lot of people, me included, we were all heartbroken,” says Kryzanski.

Now, the return of hope, optimism, and Pointer Football is here. That will really hit home when they open the season against Maryville State on September 4.

“A lot of excitement,” says Kryzanski on his thoughts about the looming opener. “It’s been way too long, and I think you can ask anybody out here and we’d all say the same thing.”

The Pointers start the season with two non-conference road games before their home opener on September 18 against UW-Stout.

