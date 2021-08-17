230 gift cards distributed to every patrol officer in Marathon County thanks to volunteer group

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - “You know that probably doesn’t happen as often as it should.”

Last year, Dan Krcma was at Kwik Trip checking out, when an officer ahead of him was also purchasing something to drink. Krcma said he paid for the officer’s drink, but knew the gesture shouldn’t stop there. Soon after, he got other volunteers together to create Law Enforcement Appreciation Project, ‘LEAP.’

Tuesday, LEAP volunteers distributed $25 gift cards for every patrol officer in the county to various convenience stores and coffee shops. The community help support the purchase of 230 gift cards. It’s the second time a donation of that magnitude was possible.

“We live in a very safe area, very safe community. That is not by accident. We live in a safe community because we have good law enforcement,” Krcma said.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said the community is very giving.

“This is an opportunity for citizens to show their appreciation for law enforcement professionals that serve them every day,” said Parks.

The goal is to provide officers with a simple gesture of gratitude with free coffee or a free drink. In less than one year, nearly $16,000 has been raised to support area officers.

