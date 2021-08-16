Advertisement

Wisconsin mandates masks at Badger home football games

Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With less than three weeks to go before the Badgers begin their 2021 campaign, the University of Wisconsin is laying down its policies for face coverings when inside of Camp Randall Stadium.

When the Badgers kick off against Penn State on Sept. 4, all ticketed fans in the stadium must wear a mask when they are in an indoor area, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated. The university made the announcement Monday in an email to ticket holders.

“The health and safety of our fans remains our top priority,” the email stated. “We will continue to work closely with local and campus health officials to ensure a safe game day experience.”

The mask mandate covers all indoor spots, not just seating areas, UW explained. Those locations include restrooms, elevators, first aid rooms, Bucky’s Locker Room, in addition to suites and club seats.

Fans in the stands won’t need to mask up, but the university is strongly encouraging them to. They will also not be required to have on a face covering when they enter, on the concourses, and at the concession stands.

Those working the games, including at concession stands, will need to wear a mask.

UW added that the same rules will apply at its Badgers are Back (to Back) and for the volleyball team’s Red-White Scrimmage at the UW Field House after the game.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people shot in critical incident in Marathon County
Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash
Taliban fighters pose on the back of a vehicle in the city of Herat, west of Kabul,...
Wisconsin’s federal lawmakers speak out after Taliban gains control of Afghanistan

Latest News

UWSP unveils 2021-22 men’s hockey schedule
The Badgers are set to play the Notre Dame Fightin' Irish at Lambeau on Sept. 5, 2026.
UW-Notre Dame set new date for Lambeau showdown
Chris McIntosh
Chris McIntosh promoted as Badgers athletic director
UWSP baseball’s Nat Richter named WIAC Coach of the Year.
Richter named WIAC Coach of the Year