Wausau School District implements “Leader in Me”

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the start of the school year just around the corner, Wausau School District will implement a district-wide improvement plan with the program ‘Leader in Me.’ The goal is to help students learn to be better leaders through the seven habits of effective people.

It is adapted for a school setting and is designed to address students’ social and emotional needs, college readiness, and develop a leadership culture.

“We need to bump up the soft skills of students so following directions, being able to communicate effectively,” said Angie Lloid, Director of Pupil Services for the Wausau School District.

Through the ‘Leader in Me’ program, students will learn things like how to manage their emotions, set goals, and make responsible decisions. They will use the seven habits of effective people, which are: be productive, begin with the end in mind, put first things first, think win-win, seek first to understand then to be understood, synergize and sharpen the saw.

Lloyd says that the district hasn’t really taken to enhancing these soft skills as much as they have with other curriculum.

“We’ve done it in pockets here and there, but to do it for every student in the entire school district is going to change the entire culture,” said Lloyd.

She said that the skills help students be in charge of their own lives from early on. They will start learning the new programs’ information on the first day of school in kindergarten.

“We’re also going to be teaching goal setting to students beginning at the age of five,” said Lloyd.

The program was supposed to start last year, but the pandemic postponed it for most schools. However, Thomas Jefferson Elementary got to dabble in it with their 4K through 5th graders.

“I think it brought a lot of independence to the students and empowered the teachers to help them in an area that’s difficult,” said Brent Johnson, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Principal.

Johnson said that he’s excited for the school to take it on fully this year because he strongly believes it will have a positive impact on students and the community.

“The leader in me program has been implemented worldwide, and the schools that have done it have been wildly successful,” said Johnson.

He hopes students continue to grow and enhance their skills which will ultimately help them when they enter the workforce or begin college.

Teachers start training for the program at the end of August so that their ready to teach their students when the year begins.

Click here for more information about the ‘Leader in Me’ program.

