Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old man last seen in Appleton

Charles Paul Hacek has not had any contact with family after leaving his Grand Chute home Saturday morning.
silver alert Charles Hacek
silver alert Charles Hacek(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man last seen in Appleton.

Charles Paul Hacek has not had any contact with family after leaving his Grand Chute home Saturday morning. He was on his way to visit his son in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Grand Chute Police Department describes Hacek as a white male, bald with brown eyes, 5′10″, and 190 pounds. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a Navy baseball hat.

Grand Chute Police say he drives a 2012 red GMC Acadia. The vehicle has a Wisconsin License Plate Number 153-XLT.

He was last seen near W Highland Park in Appleton mid-morning on Saturday.

Hacek’s daughter has access to his banking account and noticed a transaction at Kwik Trip (store 233) in Belton, Mo.

Authorities say multiple attempts have been made to call his cellphone with no response. The last cell phone ping was at 7:19 p.m. in South Beloit, IL.

Hacek did call his wife around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to tell her that he was pulled over by police while driving down a dirt road.

If you have any information about Hacek, contact the Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-5041.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people shot in critical incident in Marathon County
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Former teacher convicted of ‘upskirting’ gets more than 8 years in federal prison
Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license in...
What hunters need to know about bonus archery and crossbow permits
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
Motorcycle Accident
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Menomonie

Latest News

Taliban fighters pose on the back of a vehicle in the city of Herat, west of Kabul,...
Wisconsin’s federal lawmakers speak out after Taliban gains control of Afghanistan
Lots of stars and tranquil tonight.
First Alert Weather: The beautiful summer weather continues
Mostly sunny and continued pleasant to start the work week.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
log jam
Mosinee Logjam Festival