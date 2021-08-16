Rally for Iola returns this fall

IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - Classic car enthusiasts will have one more chance to get their fix at the 2nd annual Rally for Iola event this fall.

Rally for Iola returns September 18. The event started last year after the long-running Iola Car Show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rally will include a car show, cruise, and flea market. The cruise route will cover a number of communities in Portage and Waupaca counties. Last year, more the 1,000 cars participated in the event.

For more information or to register your vehicle for the car show and cruise, click here.

