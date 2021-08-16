Advertisement

Peplin Pioneers 4-H celebrates 100 years

A Pioneers member shows off rabbits she has raised
A Pioneers member shows off rabbits she has raised(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Peplin Pioneers 4-H Club is celebrating 100 years since its original founding. That makes it the oldest chapter in Marathon County and second oldest in the state.

Membership in the club has gone up and down throughout the years, but one thing leader Patty Hytry says doesn’t change is the way they’re like a family.

“You know we’ll be at the fair and we’ll have people – old alumni, come up and say. ‘Oh, I belonged to the Peplin Pioneers back in the ‘50’s, and we always try to come to the fair and see our club.  So, it’s like once you join the club, you’re always a member,” said Hytry.

It was a long-anticipated return to fair season for the members, who missed out on last year’s chance because of COVID-19.

“We had an exceptional year.  We are a very competitive club.  We have always been a very competitive club when I was in the Peplin Pioneers back in the ‘70s and ‘80s we were very competitive and we’re still competitive today,” said leader Sue Romatowski.

Romatowski’s mother is responsible for reviving the club after it shut down in the Vietnam era for several years.

