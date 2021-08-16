Advertisement

Disney unveils new Halloween wheelchair costumes

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The...
The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is unveiling new adaptive roleplay costumes and wheelchair covers for kids and adults.

The features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters for Halloween, according to the company.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and are wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people shot in critical incident in Marathon County
Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash
Taliban fighters pose on the back of a vehicle in the city of Herat, west of Kabul,...
Wisconsin’s federal lawmakers speak out after Taliban gains control of Afghanistan

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Search and rescue efforts continue in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, now the...
Haiti searches for survivors as country braces for Grace
Taliban fighters pose on the back of a vehicle in the city of Herat, west of Kabul,...
Wisconsin’s federal lawmakers speak out after Taliban gains control of Afghanistan
Covid-19 Variante Delta.
Wisconsin virus cases reach 6-month high