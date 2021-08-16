Badgers ranked #12 in first AP Poll

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The first AP Poll of 2021 was released Monday, and the Badgers are ranked #12 in the country. Wisconsin is the second-highest ranked Big 10 team in the poll, only trailing Ohio State (#4), but they are the highest slotted team in the Big 10 West.

Wisconsin is coming off a 4-3 season where COVID was a major disrupting factor throughout their campaign. The Badgers open 2021 with a conference battle right away, when they take on Penn State at Camp Randall on September 4.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.