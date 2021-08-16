Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured following Green Lake Co. crash

A 74-year-old woman died in a Green Lake Co. crash with a work vehicle on August 16, 2021.
A 74-year-old woman died in a Green Lake Co. crash with a work vehicle on August 16, 2021.(Green Lake Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a woman is dead and two men are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a crash in Green Lake County early Monday morning.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a crash on State Highway 73 at County Highway H in the Town of Green Lake at 7:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a gray sedan and a straight truck used for painting roadways.

Authorities say they determined a gray sedan, driven by a 74-year-old woman, was headed east on County Highway H and did not stop at a stop sign.

They say the sedan then hit the northbound truck when it entered the intersection, causing the truck to roll onto its side.

Authorities say the woman driving the sedan died from crash-related injuries.

Meanwhile, the two people inside the truck - identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old man - were taken to a hospital for injuries.

The highway, which was closed for about seven hours, reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of those who were involved in the crash.

Both the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

A 74-year-old woman died in a Green Lake Co. crash with a work vehicle on August 16, 2021.
A 74-year-old woman died in a Green Lake Co. crash with a work vehicle on August 16, 2021.(Green Lake Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people shot in critical incident in Marathon County
Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash
Taliban fighters pose on the back of a vehicle in the city of Herat, west of Kabul,...
Wisconsin’s federal lawmakers speak out after Taliban gains control of Afghanistan

Latest News

The Marathon County Regional Morgue Task Force is looking to find a place to build the first...
Record-breaking autopsies performed in Marathon Co. as regional morgue task force looks to building new rather than renovate
Taliban fighters pose on the back of a vehicle in the city of Herat, west of Kabul,...
Wisconsin’s federal lawmakers speak out after Taliban gains control of Afghanistan
New building considered for morgue in north central region of Wisconsin
New building considered for morgue in north central region of Wisconsin
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan