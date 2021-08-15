SILVER ALERT: Missing woman last seen at Eau Claire Walmart

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for help in finding a 69-year-old woman last seen Sunday morning at the Walmart on Gateway Drive in Eau Claire.

Linda Crawford was last seen wearing a black hat and black glasses with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. She was wearing a black sweater with a navy blue denim skirt and white sandals. Crawford is 5′ 5′' and weighs about 155 pounds.

Crawford is driving a black 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with the Illinois license plate of BW91981.

Family members said she doesn’t have her cell phone with her, and they have not heard from her.

If you have any tips, call the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.

