Advertisement

Police barricade part of Water St. in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department has barricaded part of Water Street and Warren Street in Chippewa Falls.

These streets are closed between Beaver Street and Badger Street.

Officers with guns stand outside both sides of a house on Water Street.

Both the Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office said it’s an active situation.

The situation has been ongoing for more than an hour.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people shot in critical incident in Marathon County
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Former teacher convicted of ‘upskirting’ gets more than 8 years in federal prison
Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license in...
What hunters need to know about bonus archery and crossbow permits
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
Motorcycle Accident
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Menomonie

Latest News

Lots of stars and tranquil tonight.
First Alert Weather: The beautiful summer weather continues
Mostly sunny and continued pleasant to start the work week.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
log jam
Mosinee Logjam Festival
Monster trucks are just one event that drew in a large crowd on the last day of the 136th...
Lincoln County Fair President anticipates record-high attendence for the 136th fair.
lincoln county
Last Day of Lincoln County Fair