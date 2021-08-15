MRI on Love’s shoulder comes back clean after solid debut

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -An MRI on Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s throwing shoulder came back clean, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 2020 first round pick isn’t expected to miss any time.

He suffered the injury on a strip-sack/fumble late in the first half of his long awaited NFL debut.

We had heard about Love’s potential, his athleticism, and his ability to create plays since he was drafted in the first round in 2020. Until Saturday night, we didn’t know how that would look in an NFL game.

Now we do, and early returns, granted it was one half of a preseason game, were pretty good for the Utah State product.

“What we were really looking for was just going out there with command, making sure our operation was clean, making sure that he was decisive and on point with his decision making,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “And I thought by and large, it was pretty solid.”

After two three-and-outs and a tentative start from Love, a 34-yard completion to Jace Sternberger late in the first quarter helped him get into a groove.

“Being able to find that rhythm is huge,” said Love. “I think getting that first completion and being able to move the sticks, that’s kind of my takeaway from it.”

Love finished the night an efficient 12/17 for 122 yards, and his first career touchdown to Kylin Hill in the second quarter.

“Yeah, it felt really good to do that, wish it wasn’t a screen,” Love joked. “But it still felt good to get that first one. It was an awesome run by Kylin.”

It wasn’t a perfect night, which nobody expected, so what was LaFleur’s main criticism?

“You gotta let that sucker rip. When you see it, trust what you see.

“Don’t worry about being perfect, don’t worry about throwing a perfect, on-target pass. Usually when you do that, you’re not as accurate.”

But at long last, Love made his NFL debut, and now the focus can shift on building off a promising first impression.

“Obviously I think there was a lot of buildup for me to get out on the field, not having preseason last year,” said Love. “So, yeah it was definitely fun to get this first one out the way. And obviously my plan is to keep building on it and get better from it.”

