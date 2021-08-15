Advertisement

Milwaukee’s Summerfest offers COVID-19 refunds

Summerfest 2021 is moving to September for this year, organizers announced on February 2, 2021.
Summerfest 2021 is moving to September for this year, organizers announced on February 2, 2021.((Source: Summerfest))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials organizing Milwaukee’s signature summer music festival are offering ticket refunds for people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials who run Summerfest announced on Tuesday that attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get through the gates. The festival is set to run on the first three weekends in September.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that festival officials announced late Friday that anyone seeking a refund must file a request with their original point of purchase online or at the festival box office by Monday.

Processing of refunds could take up to a week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people shot in critical incident in Marathon County
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Former teacher convicted of ‘upskirting’ gets more than 8 years in federal prison
Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license in...
What hunters need to know about bonus archery and crossbow permits
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
Motorcycle Accident
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Menomonie

Latest News

Linda Crawford
SILVER ALERT: Missing woman last seen at Eau Claire Walmart
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move into Kabul; Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate, official says
Police say a person walked into a Family Dollar store in Green Bay with a gunshot wound.
Green Bay Police looking for suspect in shooting, victim shot in chest
7 Things You Need To Know (8-15-2021)
7 Things You Need To Know (8-15-2021)