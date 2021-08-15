Love showcases his skills, Packers lead Texans 13-7 after the first half

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers lead the Houston Texans 13-7 through one half of the first preseason game for both teams.

Notable players like Jordan Love and 2021 first-round draft pick Eric Stokes made their game debuts in Green Bay.

Love looked comfortable early, throwing a touchdown in his third drive, and finishing the half going 12/17 with 122 yards a touchdown and a fumble. Other notables include wide receiver Devin Funchess, who caught four passes for 44 yards. Tight end Jace Sternberger also caught three passes for 35 yards.

The Packers won the coin flip and chose to receive the kick, giving Jordan Love the ball in his first game action since being drafted 26th overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He completed his first two completions, two short passes, to set up a third and five. A throw to rookie Amari Rodgers was just out of his reach, forcing a three-and-out.

On the ensuing drive, the quarterback Tyrod Taylor and the Texans were able to drive down the field quickly, with Taylor going 4/4 on pass attempts, throwing for 40 yards. After the Packers made a big stop on fourth-and-one, Ka’imi Fairbairn made the 37-yard field goal to give the Texans an early 3-0 lead.

After another Packers three-and-out, Texans’ Desmond King II took advantage of the Packer’s special teams, which struggled last season, for a 43-yard punt return to set up the Texans in Packers territory. But two big plays from linebacker Oren Burks, including one sack on 2nd down, stifled the Texans’ drive.

Already 5-9, Jordan Love’s third drive was his best drive. He starts off the drive with a 34-yard completion to tight end Jace Sternberger on third down. Then, after driving into Texans’ territory, he finds sixth-round draft pick running back Kylin Hill on a screen route who takes it in for a 22-yard touchdown. Jordan Love was 6/6 with 89 yards and a touchdown on that drive.

Later in the half, after the Packers gave the Texans the ball on their own 42-yard-line, the Texans were able to punch it in on a 5-yard touchdown from Scottie Phillips to give them a 10-7 lead.

The Texans would close the half on a 17-play drive, which ended in a field goal to give them the 13-7 lead. But with time left, Love and the Packers got the ball back. In the first play, Jordan Love was strip-sacked and fumbled the ball. The Packers would intercept the ball to end the half.

