LogJam Festival comes to an end

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - LogJam Festival returned this weekend after last year’s event was canceled. But, organizers say every year is special and unique.

“It’s the same but new,” LogJam coordinator, Al Erickson said. “There are so many things that you can do that are different and exciting.”

People were able to take a ride on a canoe, and even take a walk through the Living History Encampment site. The main theme is to teach some history. “We set up a tent or some kind of demonstration, that goes back as early as the 1700s and could go up to the 1920s,” Vice President for Friends of LogJam, Ray Glazner said.

The purpose is to keep history alive. “History is not a dead subject, it is not a subject to be changed...we may not have always done something [correctly], but at least let’s study what we did,” Glazner said.

A special event is added every year, which was a magic show this year. But the festival also honours a special group. “this year we are honouring the medicine and the people, doctors, nurses, and staff that were head-on fighting the covid,” Erickson said.

Glazner said he looks forward to teaching people every year. “People coming in and asking questions and learning stuff.”

While Erickson said he loves seeing people enjoying themselves. “I just love the whole thing, it’s just so important to me that everyone has a good time, but it’s so exciting for me to see the little kids running around, I love it, and we get the families down here and they’re having a ball, that’s so cool.”

Although Sunday was the last day, organizers said they are already meeting next week to discuss the planning for next year’s event.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.