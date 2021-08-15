Lincoln County Fair President anticipates record-high attendence for the 136th fair.

Merrill, Wis. (WSAW) - The 136th Lincoln County Fair started stong with higher attendance on the first day than previous fairs and it didn’t slow down. Throughout the 5 days, the crowds remained consistent.

“I’ve been on the board 18 years and out of those 18 years this is the first year that I’ve seen the crowds on all nights overwhelmed,” said Dave Buck, Fair Board Vice President.

Parking was an issue with such high attendance, especially on Friday. Surrounding businesses even started renting out their private lots for fairgoers.

“There wasn’t enough room for people to park within a half-mile of the fairgrounds,” said Paul Russell, Fair Board President.

And Sunday wasn’t an exception. There were massive crowds by noon and that is just when the rides begin.

“Based on the early results from what happened Friday we believe its record high numbers,” said Russell.

There were so many people that food stands were running out of food. The Merrill Optimist cheese curd stand ran out of cheese curds on Saturday and their vendor couldn’t supply them with more to continue on Sunday.

“The max capacity of cheese curds they could hold in their stand was like 1600 pounds a day and they were going through that,” said Russell.

And they weren’t alone. Other vendors had similar experiences. Russell thinks the high attendance is because of COVID-19 halting the fair last year and because the Lincoln County Fair is one of the only free admission fairs left. He thinks that having free entertainment allows for the fair to be more accessible for all community members. The fair has always been free and Russel said he plans to keep it that way.

Another reason for the high attendance could be the grandstand entertainment. In previous years, many of the tickets for shows sold out and the fair president anticipated the same results for this year. Monster trucks always draw a large crowd for them.

“Every year the show is completely different. We bring in brand new trucks. It’s a bigger and better course...” said Bryan Wagner, President of All-Star Monster Trucks.

Audience members can get a ride in the monster trucks after the show to wrap up their 2021 Lincoln County Fair experience.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.