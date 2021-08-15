Advertisement

Ft. Atkinson FD finishes fire operations after 96+ hours of fighting warehouse flames

Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.(Submitted)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire at a Ft. Atkinson warehouse has finally been put out after more than 96 hours of fighting the flames.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department, fire operations at the Oak St. warehouse have been terminated.

Officials say the EPA will continue monitoring air quality for at least 24 hours and the DNR water and run-off mitigation will continue for an undetermined amount of time.

After more than 96 hours of firefighting activities, the Oak Street fire operations have been terminated. EPA air...

Posted by City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Jefferson County health officials are recommending residents wear an N95 mask if they live near the warehouse and to change out their HVAC filters.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people shot in critical incident in Marathon County
Ambulance
Woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Former teacher convicted of ‘upskirting’ gets more than 8 years in federal prison
Fatal Crash
1 killed in Waupaca County crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game...
Love showcases his skills, Packers fall to Texans 26-7 in first preseason game
Police say a person walked into a Family Dollar store in Green Bay with a gunshot wound.
Green Bay Police looking for suspect in shooting, victim shot in chest
A star filled sky tonight and cool.
First Alert Weather: Delightful weekend weather
growing roots
Growing Roots in the Community of Vesper