Ft. Atkinson FD finishes fire operations after 96+ hours of fighting warehouse flames

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire at a Ft. Atkinson warehouse has finally been put out after more than 96 hours of fighting the flames.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department, fire operations at the Oak St. warehouse have been terminated.

Officials say the EPA will continue monitoring air quality for at least 24 hours and the DNR water and run-off mitigation will continue for an undetermined amount of time.

Jefferson County health officials are recommending residents wear an N95 mask if they live near the warehouse and to change out their HVAC filters.

