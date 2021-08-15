First Alert Weather: The beautiful summer weather continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you want to remember the best weather of the summer season, it is here right now across North Central Wisconsin. No storms to contend with, humidity levels are not at extreme levels, and there is plenty of sunshine to go around from start to finish during the day. Wall to wall sun today and pleasant with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 70s to near 80 north, while in the low to mid 80s in Central Wisconsin.

Lots of sunshine and warm to end the weekend. (WSAW)

Great weather to be working in the garden for most of the week. (WSAW)

Another fine night for stargazing tonight. Mainly clear and a bit cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s north, mid to upper 50s central and south. Sunshine along with a few high clouds on Monday, continued nice. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Dry on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy and a bit more humid on Wednesday with daytime temps peaking in the mid 80s.

Turning a bit more humid as the week goes on. (WSAW)

Above avearge temperatures are expected this week. (WSAW)

Our next weather maker is expected to arrive on Thursday. Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms expected later in the day and at night. Highs in the mid 80s. At this point, the storms are not expected to be severe, but like any storms, could produce downpours and some lightning. Sunshine mixed with clouds on Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Next weekend features another chance of showers or storms on Saturday with a cold front moving in our direction. This could affect the afternoon game at Lambeau Field for the Packers. Highs on Saturday around 80. Partly sunny next Sunday, still warm. Highs in the low 80s.

