17-year-old dies following overnight shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around 11:50 pm Saturday night, Madison officers were sent to the 10 block of Lathrop St. for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived they found multiple bullet casings in the street and learned that a 17-year-old injured person showed up at a Madison hospital.

According to a Madison PD incident report, life saving measures were performed on that person before they later succumbed to their injuries.

Officials say witnesses to the incident reported approximately 100 people were in the area prior to shots being fired.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating the incident. If anyone has any information, please contact MPD or Madison Area CrimeStoppers.

