Stroud announces candidacy for Wisconsin State Senate

Stroud intends to run in Wisconsin's 17th District election.
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Democrat Tripp Stroud announced his candidacy for the 17th district in the Wisconsin State Senate this morning.

At an event outside of the Iowa County Courthouse in Dodgeville, Tripp declared his plans to challenge republican Howard Mark in the election taking place on Nov. 8.

“Now’s the time to go on offense. I’m running to put families first, bring communities together, & stand for democracy and the rule of law,” says Tripp. “I’m running to reintroduce leadership, Wisconsin values, and forward-thinking ideas back into the State Senate. I’m running to chase the lobbyists and big corporations out of the Capitol. And I’m running to fight for the people of Southwest Wisconsin.”

According to a news release from Stroud’s campaign team, some of his priorities if elected include:

  • Stamping out corruption in Madison and breaking the grip that massive corporations have on the economy and government.
  • Strengthening small town workforces and building out capacity in small towns for families to grow and thrive with modern internet, childcare options, and affordable healthcare
  • Securing a future on the farm for the next generation of growers and producers
  • Protecting Wisconsin’s farmland, prairies, water, and forests through conservation policies.

Before running for office, Stroud attended the University of Minnesota where he received a B.A. in political science. Stroud also holds a J.D. from Marquette University.

In 2016, he founded Trifecta General Counsel, a law firm specializing in health and health tech law.

