Shooting investigation underway in Green Bay, avoid part of Main and Smith Streets

Police say a person walked into a Family Dollar store in Green Bay with a gunshot wound.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say they are currently investigating a shooting.

According to police, a person walked into a Family Dollar store with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Police have not released any information about the person who was shot, or their condition.

Officials are asking community members to avoid the area of the 1200-1400 blocks of Main Street at this time due to the investigation. Police tell Action 2 News they are also asking the public to avoid Smith Street.

A heavy police presence is also at the 1400 block of Smith Street.

While the police department’s bearcat vehicle was spotted at the scene, it left shortly afterwards.

Officers could be seen searching a building on Smith Street.

A short time later, an Action 2 News photographer said officers could be seen arresting one person on the 1400 block of Smith Street.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Green Bay Police presence on Smith Street
