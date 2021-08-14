Plover to get 12 pickleball courts

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lake Pacawa Park in Plover will soon become the home of 12 new pickleball courts.

The sound of the pickleball paddle slapping the bright yellow ball has become a familiar one. It will soon become more noticeable in the Village of Plover with the new addition.

“Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country right now and this area is no exception,” Heart of Wisconsin Pickleball Association member Jay Johnson said.

Johnson said the Plover and Stevens Point areas have about 200 pickleball players, but no place to play.

“There’s a real demand for dedicated pickleball courts, right now there’s something like 83 or 84 tennis courts in the area and zero dedicated pickleball courts,” Johnson said.

With help from the Village of Plover, the group has been approved to build 12 courts at Lake Pacawa Park.

Something both the community and village have been eyeing up.

“We’re just excited to bring this opportunity not only for our village residents but for all of the urban area,” Village of Plover Administrator Dan Mahoney said.

The cost of the complex will be $800,000 funded mostly by donations, but well worth it for the community.

“I’m very excited about it, I consider myself to be a pickleball addict. I dream, eat and sleep about pickleball,” David Marie said.

This fast-paced game also has a quick timeline. They plan to build the courts beginning in April and have them ready by July of 2022.

With the way many pickleball players play, the new courts can’t come soon enough.

“I would say between three, five, some people play seven days a week so that’s a real demand for pickleball courts,” Johnson said.

The group has already raised $30,000 dollars in just six weeks. If you would like to donate, be sure to email Heart of Wisconsin Pickleball Association at heartofwipickleball@gmail.com.

