Man killed in motorcycle crash in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Officers with the Menomonie Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 29 West and River Road in Menomonie early Saturday morning.

They found a 38-year-old man on his side near a driveway to the Menomonie Community Services building.

Authorities believe the man was ejected from his motorcycle.

Officers and the Menomonie Fire Department tried to help the man, but he died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

