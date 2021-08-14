Advertisement

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Menomonie

Motorcycle Accident
Motorcycle Accident(AP Images)
By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Officers with the Menomonie Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 29 West and River Road in Menomonie early Saturday morning.

They found a 38-year-old man on his side near a driveway to the Menomonie Community Services building.

Authorities believe the man was ejected from his motorcycle.

Officers and the Menomonie Fire Department tried to help the man, but he died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Former teacher convicted of ‘upskirting’ gets more than 8 years in federal prison
Fatal Crash
1 killed in Waupaca County crash
Victim in Adams County crash identified

Latest News

2 people shot in critical incident in Marathon County
Warmer than average highs in the 80s in the days ahead.
First Alert Weather: Delightful weekend weather
Pickleball Courts to be Built 8/13/2021
Pickleball Courts to be Built 8/13/2021
Mainly clear and cool tonight.
First Alert Weather: More sunshine & comfortable temperatures ahead