Hamburg conducts Marathon Co. fire training

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAMBURG, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire departments from all over Marathon Co. participated in fire training Saturday.

The training took place in Hamburg. It’s the first division-wide drill the Hamburg’s Department has conducted. Firefighters were going through water movement training where they test to make sure all department resources are running correctly.

The training also focuses on mutual aid from the departments. “This training happens maybe early, once a year, maybe less, that the entire county gets together to train, we work together all the time, mabas alarms come out maybe once or twice a month where departments are asking for help,” President of Mabas Division 130, Eric Lang said.

Firefighters transported water to and from Marth Wood Shavings. The manufacturing company designated its place for the training because they said their wood chips were getting too hot. Lang said the water they were using helps cool the wood chips down along with the building since it has a higher risk of exploding. The planning for the training started in February.

