First Alert Weather: Delightful weekend weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to the middle of August. In vast contrast to earlier this week when we were experiencing “air you can wear”, the air mass now in place across the region will provide comfortable humidity levels and temperatures that are close to average. Mostly sunny for today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A good amount of sunshine with comfortable temps. (WSAW)

Sunshine at kickoff, while mainly clear later in the game at Lambeau Field. (WSAW)

A starlit sky tonight and cool. Lows ranging from the mid to upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin. A good deal of sunshine on Sunday and a little warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Dry weather remains the story for Monday through Wednesday. Partly cloudy and turning a bit more humid by mid-week. Highs in the mid 80s.

With lots of sunshine in the forecast, the UV index will be high the next few days. (WSAW)

A great time to be out in the garden. (WSAW)

The next weather maker is forecast to affect the region late in the week. Thursday is warm and humid with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy Friday with a chance of showers or storms late in the day or at night. Highs in the mid 80s. Right now, the storms late week are not expected to be severe, so no First Alert Weather Day is anticipated to be needed. However, it is summer and the storm risks could change as the days go on, so be sure to check back for updates.

